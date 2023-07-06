Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport was celebrated with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday morning, July 6.

Local and state leaders along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky attended the ceremony at the airport.

Paducah Mayor George Bray, Chairman of Barkley Regional Airport Authority Jay Matheny, Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman James Comer will be speaking at the event.

The ribbon-cutting is to celebrate the completion of the $42 million project to build a new terminal and apron at the airport.

“When you look at this terminal, it’s hard not to imagine Paducah’s bright future,” Sen. McConnell said. “We’ve seen travel demand pick up over the years. New people, businesses and development flowing into this stretch of the Commonwealth. And what better way to welcome these new faces than with this beautiful, modern facility.”

According to Sen. McConnell’s office, $32 million in federal grants was used to help with the construction. Federal funding came from the Airport Improvement Program.

“This part of Kentucky deserves to be the hub of a major commercial airport, and that’s what Barkley Regional Airport will be,” Representative James Comer said. “And I’m excited about the future of Paducah. I’m excited about this investment and I want to thank everyone in this community who worked together to see that this dream became a reality.”

The new terminal replaces one that has been in use more than 67 years.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building took place in November 2021.

