Uber now allowing 13 to 17-year-olds to request a ride in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uber rolled out a new policy early Thursday morning, welcoming teens aged 13 to 17 onto the app to request rides.

Although they’ll be able to ride alone, the account will be managed through a joint family account with their parent / guardian, and they’ll need to be invited onto the app by said parent.

“We know that teenagers are using Uber,” said Uber spokesperson Andrew Hasbun. “We’ve seen the stories just like you have.”

Before, Uber has been only for people age 18 and up.

“We’ve spent the past 5 or 6 years pioneering new safety features, and we built this feature on that safety foundation,” Hasbun said.

The new feature allows parents to set up a family Uber account -- and through that account -- invite their kids between the ages of 13 and 17 to request a ride.

“Pretty sure Uber’s the one that does background checks,” Keli Steiner said. “Lyft I probably wouldn’t let him, but Uber I would.”

Steiner says this new feature will make it possible for her 14-year-old son to get a job he’s been trying to get, something he hasn’t been able to do because of transportation issues.

“If he wants to go anywhere, get a job or do anything, I have to drive him, and if I’m not available, sorry,” Steiner said.

Hasbun says the feature launched officially in May, but has been piloted since 2022 in larger cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

He says since kids are involved, advanced safety features are mandatory through the app’s interface.

“They [Parents] can see exactly where the teen is going, who’s behind the wheel, and they’ll also receive an update when they get there,” Hasbun added.

Demetrius Nelson says his son is 18, but he definitely would’ve taken advantage of the feature had it been available when his son was younger.

“I’m glad they’re doing this program for the kids, it’ll keep a lot of 13 to 17 year olds out of trouble,” Nelson said.

The app will give the information to the parent, allow them to call the driver if needed, and only the top rated and most experienced drivers can take teen Uber requests. Also, the teen must provide a four digit pin to the driver, ensuring they’re in the right car.

“Talk with your child beforehand so the parent knows who the driver is and what the vehicle looks like,” Sgt. Anna Gray said.

Sgt. Gray added beyond the built-in features, be sure to talk with your child, make sure they know how to contact police if needed.

She says to always have them sit in the back seat, and in case the app fails, have them carry an air tag, or another way of GPS tracking, with them.

“That way if there is any type of concern, or the parent wants to log in to find out where that’s at,” Sgt. Gray said.

This feature is specific to the City of Evansville, meaning rides requested by teenagers must stay within city limits to and from their pickup spot.

Uber drivers will also have the ability to toggle off accepting rides from teenagers, ensuring that both the driver, the teenager, and the parent understands the terms of the agreement.

For more information on the program, be sure to check out Uber’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.