UofL coach Jeff Brohm talks about upcoming football season at Rotary Club of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football coach Jeff Brohm visited the Rotary Club of Louisville on Thursday.

Brohm is approaching his first season as a coach for UofL.

He discussed a wide range of topics, including the upcoming season, the transfer portal, NIL and the experience of coaching in his hometown.

Brohm said his players are busy preparing both physically and mentally for the season.

“When it comes to preparing, as we talk to the team, everybody before the season starts thinks they’ll go undefeated and you know what, that’s always the goal and that will always be the goal,” Brohm said. “But in reality, a lot of times, even the national championship team loses a game. So the key is, ‘How are you going to be able to handle defeat?’”

The season opener is set for the first of September. The Cardinals are coming off an eight-five season last year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.