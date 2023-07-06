VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A police investigation is underway after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera taking newborn kittens from a home in La Vergne, Tennessee.

In the June 30 video, the Amazon driver is seen picking up three kittens, dropping one of them, and then picking it back up and putting them all in an Amazon delivery van at 4:20 p.m. Terry Dickerson, the kittens’ owner, said the kittens range in age from four to six weeks and are in dire need of their mother’s milk, as well as supplements and medicines needed to survive.

He said normally, he’ll meet delivery drivers when a package arrives at his home because he has several cats that roam his small La Vergne farm.

“The delivery driver saw them and took them before we actually got out there to meet her,” Dickerson said. “I had never seen her before. She was looking at some of the other cats when we went out there. She never really said anything. She just took off and took the kittens.”

After realizing the kittens were gone, Dickerson, his wife, along with the kittens’ mom began to look for them.

“The mother cat was all upset looking for them,” Dickerson said. “We were out there looking until about 10 o’clock. Then, I got around to looking at our camera footage and saw her take them.”

A police report has been filed with the La Vergne Police Department. Police are investigating the case as larceny, according to an incident report obtained by WSMV4.

Dickerson said Amazon has launched its own investigation but won’t release details until the investigation is complete. WSMV4 reached out to Amazon for comment and a spokesperson said:

“We take these incidents seriously and have apologized to the customer. Once this video was brought to our attention, we spoke with the driver and they were immediately prohibited from delivering for Amazon again. We’re continuing to investigate and have engaged local law enforcement.”

When Dickerson notified Amazon he would be speaking with a reporter about the alleged theft, a member of the Amazon Incident Response Team responded that the company would prefer to complete its investigation “without media influence,” according to an email reviewed by WSMV4.

For Dickerson and his wife, the kittens are more than just pets – they’re family. They hope by sharing their story, the kittens will be returned home.

“We just want our kittens back. We don’t understand why she did what she did. If she thought she was helping, she wasn’t. The little one needs its mother’s milk,” Dickerson said. “These are our kids. Our kids have grown and moved out; they’re part of the family. They all have names. They come in at night. I don’t understand why she did what she did. She made things a whole lot worse, and we’re just hoping that the kittens are still alive.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department.

