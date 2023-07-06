Winning lottery tickets purchased in Louisville, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Lottery and Hoosier Lottery announced winning tickets were bought in Louisville and southern Indiana.

Louisville resident Matthew Jackson usually buys a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket about once a week, and now he hit a big prize.

“Usually on a Thursday or Friday I’ll get off work and go to the corner store and buy a ticket,” Jackson said to Kentucky Lottery. “(I’ve) been doing it that way for a while.”

He bought a $30 Mega Multiplier! ticket worth $50,000 at Klondike Market & Deli.

“I went home to scratch it off and I wasn’t sure at first, “Jackson said. “I was like hold on let me look at this again…I called my friend at work who plays too, and he was like ‘yeah, it’s probably a winner, you’ve got to go downtown.’”

Jackson claimed his prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Monday.

“Even on like Saturday I was thinking ‘this can’t be right,’” Jackson said.

Jackson said he plans to pay some bills and set up a nice vacation.

Someone also purchased a $50,000 winning ticket in Charlestown.

The ticket holder won it at Jay C Plus # 57, which is located at 9501 State Road 403.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $590 million for Friday, July 7, 2023, according to Hoosier Lottery.

