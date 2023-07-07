1 killed, 2 others injured in Valley Station crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police were called to respond to a fatal crash Friday afternoon that happened in Valley Station.

Police said calls came in reporting a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle coming off Bethany Lane went into the intersection and crashed into a car that was headed north on Greenbelt.

EMS took three adults to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said a man in the car coming off Bethany Lane was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

The other two people injured in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Police said the roadway is expected to be shut down for reconstruction.

This could cause delays going into the afternoon rush hour.

