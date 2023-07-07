2 people in hospital after crash on Shepherdsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Shepherdsville Road Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of Ronwood Drive around 5:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Ellis said the preliminary investigation shows that two cars crashed together at the intersection, causing the roadway to be blocked.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they took two adults from the vehicles to UofL Hospital. Ellis said at least one of them had critical injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

