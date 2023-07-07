Contact Troubleshooters
3 people taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured in Valley Station crash

Greenbelt Hwy and Bethany Lane
Greenbelt Hwy and Bethany Lane(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police were called to respond to a serious crash Friday afternoon that happened in Valley Station.

Police said calls came in reporting a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle coming off Bethany Lane went into the intersection and crashed into a car that was headed north on Greenbelt.

EMS took three adults to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said one of them has serious injuries. The conditions of the other two patients are not known at this time.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Police said the roadway is expected to be shut down for reconstruction.

This could cause delays going into the afternoon rush hour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

