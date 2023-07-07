Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck
Matthew Jackson purchased a winning lottery ticket in Louisville. Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Winning lottery tickets purchased in Louisville, southern Indiana
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Source: Indiana State Police
Nobody injured after small plane lands in southern Indiana field

Latest News

ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
W. W. Cousins closes Dixie Highway location
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons...
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber