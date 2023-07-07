D.C. Metro releases photos of suspect connected to shooting of Oldham County teacher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have released pictures of the suspect connected to the shooting of Maxwell Emerson.

Officials from Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man captured by surveillance cameras.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

