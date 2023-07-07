Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

D.C. Metro releases photos of suspect connected to shooting of Oldham County teacher

Pictures of the suspect related to the shooting of Maxwell Emerson
Pictures of the suspect related to the shooting of Maxwell Emerson(Metropolitan Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have released pictures of the suspect connected to the shooting of Maxwell Emerson.

Officials from Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man captured by surveillance cameras.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck
Matthew Jackson purchased a winning lottery ticket in Louisville. Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Winning lottery tickets purchased in Louisville, southern Indiana
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Source: Indiana State Police
Nobody injured after small plane lands in southern Indiana field

Latest News

A new Alzheimer's treatment has huge implications for Alzheimer's patients everywhere.
New Alzheimer’s treatment could start in Louisville during the coming weeks
W. W. Cousins closes Dixie Highway location
Flyers in Fern Creek
KKK leaflets found in Fern Creek neighborhood
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional