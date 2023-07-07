Family, friends remember Westport Village shooting victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ashley Yates was shot last Friday in Westport Village, just feet from her job. Police said the suspected shooter died by suicide the next day.

The case might be closed for police, but Yates’ family and friends aren’t done telling her story.

Last Friday, the sport by Wild Eggs in Westport Village was filled with first responders and surrounded by caution tape.

On Thursday, it was filled with family and friends of Ashley Yates.

“I refuse to let somebody turn this into a negative space where my big sis loved to be,” Yates’ brother, Andrew Thompson said.

Between the long hugs and tears, there were also smiles as people remembered Yates.

“If anyone had the gift of gab, it was that girl,” Thompson said.

Among the candles and pictures of Yates, there were stuffed animals. They brought it there for a good cause.

“All the stuffed animals that are left here today will be donated to CASA, so it’ll go to kids that were removed from abusive homes,” Thompson said.

That’s not the only donation being made in her name.

After her funeral service, all the leftover donation money will be given to St Jude’s and the woman’s center to help women dealing with domestic violence situations.

Situations that Thompson said his sister dealt with.

“She was the victim of domestic violence and an abusive relationship,” he said.

So many people have memories of Yates. Many of them Thompson never even knew about. He said strangers were showing up and sharing their stories of his sister.

They want to spread them far and wide.

“She was obsessed with making videos on Facebook and going viral and all of that stuff,” Thompson said. “So we have #FlyHighAsh. We’re asking everyone that knew her to pick out your favorite picture of her, your favorite video she made, your favorite story that you had with her, and post it to your social media with the hashtag #FlyHighAsh. And we’ll get her viral one more time.”

The service for Yates is on Friday.

The family of Ashley Yates has set up a GoFundMe. To make a donation, click or tap here.

