FORECAST: A beautiful Friday ahead of a stormy weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and hot today with highs nearing 90°

Shower and storm chances increase this weekend, with best chances Saturday

Quieter weather arrives by Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice and quiet afternoon ahead with a decent amount of sunshine mixed in with some puffy cumulus at times. It will be hot with highs a couple degrees either side of 90 degrees. No problems this evening with temperatures remaining warm in the mid 70s through midnight. Clouds will start to increase overnight into sunrise as a wave of moisture arrives to spike a downpour two.

Spotty thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning through early afternoon. We look to get a small break before more t-storms light up the radar into the afternoon and evening hours. One or two could produce severe weather warnings. We’ll watch it. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

