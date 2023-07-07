Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant evening before a stormy Saturday unfolds

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry for Racing Louisville game this evening
  • Strong storms possible on Saturday
  • Storm chances decrease through Sunday, early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and quiet night ahead of us with temperatures easing slowly through the 70s during the overnight hours.

Some increase in clouds and perhaps a downpour will be possible after sunrise. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning through early afternoon.

We look to get a small break before more t-storms light up the radar into the afternoon and evening hours. One or two could produce severe weather warnings. We’ll watch it.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The main chance for Sunday looks early in the day, with the focus shifting more and more south as we head into the late afternoon hours. Highs will have a slow recovery due to the early clouds/showers that will be lingering.

We’ll catch a break from the storms Monday and Tuesday with coverage starting to ramp back up again for the latter half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

