FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong storms possible Saturday
  • Storm chances decrease through Sunday
  • Quiet, hot start to the next workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning clouds give way to blue skies this afternoon. We’ll get to enjoy lower humidity today as temperatures warm to near 90°. Tonight’s forecast features partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 60s.

A small rain chance returns Saturday morning as our next system approaches. After a somewhat dry start to the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the region during the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs top out in the 80s. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The main chance for Sunday looks early in the day, with the focus shifting more and more south as we head into the late afternoon hours. Highs will have a slow recovery due to the early clouds/showers that will be lingering.

