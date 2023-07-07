Free storm debris drop-off sites offered for Jefferson County residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works will open multiple sites for Jefferson County residents to drop off storm debris for free.

The sites only accept tree debris from residents, who will be asked to provide an address. Debris from businesses are not accepted.

Site hours operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

535 Meriwether Avenue (across the street from the Solid Waste office)

Public Works Yard, 595 North Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Sites will be offered through Saturday, July 8.

For contractors and businesses hauling debris, click or tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.