JCPS hosts Fall coaches training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools coaches came together ahead of the upcoming Fall sports season.

The training includes CPR, AED and First Aid; Health and Nutrition; Women in Sports; and Recruiting.

JCPS athletic director April Brooks said the district adjusts the training every year depending on new state laws, KHSAA guidelines, or research. She said the Women in Sports course is new because of the growing number of female athletes at the high school and middle school levels. The course includes making sure girls feel supported in their careers.

Brooks said it’s about teaching lessons that translate both on and off the field.

“Coaching is more than just teaching a skill. It’s about building relationships,” Brooks said. “That’s something we emphasize throughout this clinic that you have to look at the whole child. And we’re doing those team bonding trips and thinking about how our coaching is impacting individual students. It’s not just about the star athlete. It’s about every kid on the team improving.”

In addition to the JCPS training, coaches are also required to complete a KHSAA safety course online.

