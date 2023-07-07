Contact Troubleshooters
KKK leaflets found in Fern Creek neighborhood

Flyers in Fern Creek
Flyers in Fern Creek(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of the Cedar Creek neighborhood in Fern Creek were targeted Thursday by someone supporting the KKK.

Leaflets were distributed claiming a Klan neighborhood watch and supporting police.

Resident Scanlon Rush said he reacted with rage when he saw the paper that had been attached to his mailbox.

“You should be shocked,” Rush said. “This is horrific.”

Rush collected dozens of the leaflets and threw them away.

“Not in my neighborhood,” he said. “This is not going to happen. I didn’t want any kids waking up to see the stuff.”

Some displayed an illustration of a hooded Klansman with the words “neighborhood watch.”

There was also a number to a “24-hour hotline” that greeted callers by saying, “We are a law-abiding, patriotic, Christian organization, serving white men, women, and children.”

Interested recruits were invited to leave a message, but the voicemail was full.

UofL Pan African Studies Chair Brandon McCormack said it is a common tactic of white supremacist groups.

”Using very subtle language,” McCormack said. “It appeals to crime and drugs, and patriotism and peace and justice, to recruit people into their ranks only to later spread a more insidious message.”

The leaflets were published under the name “Trinity White Knights.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)said the small group formed in 2012 is based in Kentucky.

“At their largest, there were probably about 12 people,” ADL Director of Investigative Research said. “But now I expect there are only a couple of individuals.”

Similar leaflets have been distributed in other Kentucky communities.

