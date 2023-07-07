LFD: Level 1 Hazmat declared after fire at Lanning Chemical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department received multiple calls on a working fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

LFD Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said crews arrived within four minutes to find a fire at Lanning Chemical.

The building stores hazardous materials that are used to make paint, wood coatings and more. The building is also two stories with 3,000 square-feet and is made of concrete blocks.

When crews first arrived, they tried to enter the building but had to back out due to the amount of fire and unknown chemicals, Cooper said. Crews then began defensive operations to try to keep the hazardous materials as cool as possible.

More people and equipment were requested within 10 minutes. In total, there were eight firetrucks and over 50 firefighters on the scene.

As of the writing of this article, the fire is not under control yet and a Level One Hazmat has been declared due to runoff into the sewer systems. Cooper said master streams and handlines were used to flood the area.

MSD was on the scene to make sure there is no hazard to the community, according to officials. LG&E also came to help because a high-voltage line fell during the work.

LFD’s Arson Unit is investigating, as the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Cooper said a rehab station was set up to continuously monitor firefighters’ vitals and keep them hydrated as they work.

Anyone with any information to the cause of the fire is asked to contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

