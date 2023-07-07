Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for 3 people who damaged and stole from vape store

Vapor Lab’s cameras captured the robbery around 5 a.m. Saturday. The owners said the thieves appear to be minors.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for three people who smashed into a Louisville vape store.

Surveillance video shows the three people who broke into the Louisville Vapor Lab in the Central Station Shopping Center on South Second Street. The group smashed their door and display case, then grabbed $1,600 worth of products before running away.

Vapor Lab’s cameras captured the robbery around 5 a.m. Saturday. The owners said the thieves appear to be minors.

Vapor Lab CEO Ryan Burkhead said his employees check ID’s and have 21 and up signs posted on their doors.

”We work extremely hard to make sure people are of age when they purchase products from us,” Burkhead said. “And you lose all of that control when it is stolen at 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Burkhead added he encourages other businesses to keep their lights on after hours and leave cash registers open and empty.

”When children come in and rob the store, the product is going to end in children’s hands. That’s what keeps me up at night,” Vapor Lab CMO Evan Burkhead said. “You know you are going to have to replace the glass and the display case is busted. It is just really frustrating.”

LMPD said there are no suspects.

You can contact Vapor Lab on Facebook or by phone at 502-205-5004.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the LMPD Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck
Matthew Jackson purchased a winning lottery ticket in Louisville. Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Winning lottery tickets purchased in Louisville, southern Indiana
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

FORECAST: Pleasant evening before a stormy Saturday unfolds
LMPD searching for 3 people who damaged and stole from vape store
KKK leaflets found in Fern Creek neighborhood
Christopher Fuentes was shot on June 24th at a parking lot off Strawberry Lane.
Teen suspect in shooting death may serve only months if convicted