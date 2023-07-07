LMPD searching for 3 people who damaged and stole from vape store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for three people who smashed into a Louisville vape store.

Surveillance video shows the three people who broke into the Louisville Vapor Lab in the Central Station Shopping Center on South Second Street. The group smashed their door and display case, then grabbed $1,600 worth of products before running away.

Vapor Lab’s cameras captured the robbery around 5 a.m. Saturday. The owners said the thieves appear to be minors.

Vapor Lab CEO Ryan Burkhead said his employees check ID’s and have 21 and up signs posted on their doors.

”We work extremely hard to make sure people are of age when they purchase products from us,” Burkhead said. “And you lose all of that control when it is stolen at 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Burkhead added he encourages other businesses to keep their lights on after hours and leave cash registers open and empty.

”When children come in and rob the store, the product is going to end in children’s hands. That’s what keeps me up at night,” Vapor Lab CMO Evan Burkhead said. “You know you are going to have to replace the glass and the display case is busted. It is just really frustrating.”

LMPD said there are no suspects.

You can contact Vapor Lab on Facebook or by phone at 502-205-5004.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the LMPD Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.