Louisville Bats sign 7-year-old Norton Children’s ‘Super Kid’ to 1 day contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats announced Friday the signing of Norton Children’s “Super Kid” to a one-day contract.

Sarah Hatfield is 7 years old and was born in Louisville, Kentucky. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes three years ago.

Hatfield lives in Charlestown, Indiana, and plays softball and basketball for her school.

She will join the Bats to help perform many roles, such as assisting athletic trainers and the Bats’ Manager.

“I just want to thank everyone so much at Norton Children’s and the Louisville Bats for such a special opportunity that I’ll never forget,” Heitfeld said.

Hatfield will also have the opportunity to help host in-game entertainment.

She will make her debut on Saturday, July 15, when the Bats play the Nashville Sounds.

