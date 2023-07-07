Louisville Metro’s Group Violence Intervention’s new director hopes to curb gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro program designed to try to reduce gun violence has a new director.

Last week, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Michael Bogan as the director of the Group Violence Intervention to revamp the program.

The program was started in 2020 and was created to use a strategic and collaborative approach to reduce gun violence.

Michael Bogan was born and raised in Chicago and attended the University of Louisville.

He then served as an LMPD Officer for twenty years, and now he hopes to bring his personal experiences and professional expertise to the table to tackle gun violence at its core.

“We often talk about what we can do to serve and quite frankly some of us talk about it but then very few do something about it,” Bogan said. “I want to be someone that is actually going to do something about it.”

Bogan said some of his fondest memories as an officer were being told he helped spark someone to turn their life around.

He said he has also experienced gun violence firsthand.

In 1995, Bogan said his close cousin was shot and killed on a train platform, which showed him the type of pain he hopes to prevent.

“I knew him and of course, I grieved,” Bogan said. “Even as an officer, I’ve been on multiple crime scenes where people have been murdered and the screams of the loved ones when they found out their loved one is deceased, it sticks with you.”

To make a change, he said GVI will use a three-pronged approach that includes partnerships within the community, working with law enforcement, and using the support of the resources from the likes of the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Goodwill.

It’s a community collaboration he hopes can help save lives.

“It’s a strategic and collaborative approach and with my experience with LMPD I found that we are more effective when we are able to collaborate with other partners,” Bogan said. “We can’t do anything in this life alone, but when you work together with other people who have the same goal, then I believe you can accomplish anything.”

While he knows the decrease in gun violence won’t come overnight, Bogan said the goal is to change the way people think.

“If they have a mindset change, then they can make better decisions,” Bogan said. “The reduction in gun violence is ultimately our goal, yes, but to get there it’s about the mindset change.”

In the past year, 104 people have participated with GVI and only one person has gone back to their old ways.

Bogan hopes to add to that and make the retention 100%.

Bogan also said he knows he can’t do it alone. He plans to educate the community on what GVI is, so they can help as many people as possible and save lives.

