Louisville official hands out free Kentucky Kingdom passes during Algonquin Pool closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once again, a metro council member is offering up free passes to Kentucky Kingdom, since some pools in Louisville remain closed.

District 3 Councilman Kumar Rashad is doling out 250 free Kentucky Kingdom passes to families in his district while his community pool is closed. The Algonquin Pool is the only public outdoor pool in West Louisville and has been closed for several years after falling victim to vandalism and disrepair.

Rashad obtained the passes with the help of the Louisville Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Works Department. He said he’s hoping the passes will help keep kids busy and violence down.

“Our kids in our area need something to do this summer,” Rashad said. “They need activities that will make them better. We just knew we wanted to do something to curb the inactivity which leads to violence in our communities.”

Rashad’s move is the second time a council member has offered passes to the park in the past month.

In June, District 1 Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, whose district borders Rashad’s, held a similar giveaway event in Algonquin Park last month. However, although the free passes were intended only for people in her district, crowds of people from elsewhere showed up to claim passes.

Rashad said to prevent this from happening again, he’s requiring families to sign up online and provide information confirming they live in District 3.

“We have to vet those names that come in, make sure every one of those comes from our district,” Rashad said. “Then, we’ll be sending out emails and notifications letting those folks know who have been vetted where to go.”

Rashad said families in his district will start receiving notifications via email about where they can go to pick up their free passes on Saturday.

If you live in District 3 and would like to claim passes for your family, click or tap here.

