Louisville woman continuing to bring July 4th spirit with painting flags on bricks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 80-year-old Louisville woman worked to supply special flag décor for those in her community for Independence Day.

Mary Wade has been painting bricks as the stars and stripes for years.

It all started when Mary’s daughter brought her a flag brick over 15 years ago.

During the pandemic, she wanted to make a nice gesture for a friend, and tried to copy that brick. After that, it became a regular thing for the “Flag Elf,” as she’s now been named, making sure every neighbor had a brick, whether they knew it or not.

“I’d walk out during the daytime to see who did and didn’t have a ring doorbell, and if they had one, I’d know how to sneak around it. I just started putting them on their porches and people started coming out and saying why do you have one and I don’t.”

Since then, she’s started to focus her artistic abilities to make bricks for veterans.

She says she’s now up to 6,000 orders.

