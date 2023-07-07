Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Valley Station crash that injured 2 others identified by coroner

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man that was killed in a crash in Valley Station Friday afternoon.

Police said calls came in reporting a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle coming off Bethany Lane went into the intersection and crashed into a car that was headed north on Greenbelt.

EMS took three adults to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said a man in the car coming off Bethany Lane was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

He was identified as 85-year-old Robert Clay.

The other two people injured in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Police said the roadway is expected to be shut down for reconstruction.

This could cause delays going into the afternoon rush hour.

