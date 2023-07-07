‘My heart kind of stopped’: Fairdale man wins $225,000 in Ky. lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Fairdale man won over $200,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket.

When he scanned his ticket, he thought something was wrong with the lottery machine, so he took the ticket back where it was purchased at Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road.

When he saw $225,000 pop up on the screen, he couldn’t believe it.

The winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize in the July 1 drawing, the release said.

“I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up,” he said. “I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine. I checked it two or three times to make sure, and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine.”

She confirmed he was a winner.

”My heart kind of stopped,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

He told lottery officials he picks his own numbers when he plays Cash Ball 225.

“The 22 is my son’s birthday and I like the way the other numbers sound,” he said.

The man claimed the winning ticket at lottery headquarters on Wednesday, receiving a check for $160,875 after taxes.

Best Stop Food Mart will receive $2,250 for selling the ticket.

