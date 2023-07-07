New Alzheimer’s treatment could start in Louisville during the coming weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Leqembi, a drug that could slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s patients.

Since Alois Alzheimer first discovered the disease in 1906, the drugs used to fight it have only treated its symptoms.

It was not until the FDA’s recent approval of Leqembi that most doctors believed there was a drug that can actively slow the disease itself.

In layman’s terms, the drug attacks the proteins that directly cause the degradation of the brain.

An 18-month clinical trial has shown to slow cognitive decline by 30% in patients with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

”In my world, 18 months is almost no time at all,” a neurologist at Norton Health, Dr. Greg Cooper said. “I really like to see what that looks like two, three, four, five years later.”

Unfortunately, patients farther along in their diagnosis likely won’t be eligible for treatment. That’s not to say this drug isn’t a catalyst for that in the future.

”I really hope this is the first step to a whole new era in our field,” Dr. Cooper said. “That’s what I really hope.”

The drug will at the very least be partially covered by Medicare and Medicaid. Without insurance, it could run over $26,000.

”I don’t care what it takes,” Louisville Alzheimer’s patient Judy Mille saidr. “I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Miller said it’s hard staying in the right headspace, but things are looking up.

She wants to take part in the new treatment. “What have I got to lose?” she asked.

Dr. Cooper said it’s likely just a matter of weeks until it’s available for patients at Norton Health.

The only other place offering it initially is the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center for Aging.

