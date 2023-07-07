Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Neuroscience Institute speaks on recently approved Alzheimer’s drug

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Norton Neuroscience Institute and Alzheimer’s Association spoke about Lecanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug.

According to Norton Healthcare, Lecanemab is given to a patient via infusion every two weeks and it’s thought to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by up to about 30%.

Anyone who wants more information can call (502) 394-6460 or click here.

Watch the remarks below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

