Norton Neuroscience Institute speaks on recently approved Alzheimer’s drug

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Norton Neuroscience Institute and Alzheimer’s Association spoke about Lecanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug.

According to Norton Healthcare, Lecanemab is given to a patient via infusion every two weeks and it’s thought to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by up to about 30%.

Anyone who wants more information can call (502) 394-6460 or click here.

Watch the remarks below:

