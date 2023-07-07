Oldham County High School accepting condolence cards for family of slain teacher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County High School said they are accepting condolence cards for the family of 25-year-old Max Emerson, who was tragically shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The school said people are welcome to drop their cards off from Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Emerson graduated from Oldham County High School in 2016 and became a full-time teacher in June 2021.

He taught social studies at the high school and was also the assistant wrestling coach.

Emerson and his family were on a trip to D.C. when the shooting happened on the campus of Catholic University.

D.C. Metro police said surveillance video showed Emerson walking with someone into the plaza around 8 a.m. right before he was shot and killed.

Chandra, Emerson’s mother, said he was headed to a professional development workshop at the university when his life was taken away.

She told WAVE News that Emerson sent her a Snapchat message before he was shot that said, “Help bring ribbed at cub point.”

At first, she didn’t know what to make of it until she realized it was a call for help that was supposed to read as, “Help, being robbed at gunpoint.”

She described her son as a go-getter that walked by faith and went by the mantra, “Champions find a way.”

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and has not been arrested or identified at this time.

OCHS released the following statement Thursday:

“This is a devastating loss for Oldham County High School and the entire OCS community. The Emerson family has deep roots in our school system, so this tragedy touches many of our students and staff. Max was a young teacher, but he made it his goal to form lasting relationships with his students in order to foster a life-long love of learning. He had a passion for creating exciting, creative, and rigorous lessons to keep students engaged. Max was also a wrestling coach and devoted much time to supporting and coaching our students. He was loved by students and respected by his peers. Grief counselors will be available at the school to help any students or staff who need help processing this loss.”

To make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

