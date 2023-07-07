Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County Police Department holds active shooter training

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Police Department held an active shooter training event at the Arvin Education Center in La Grange on Friday.

The course was aimed at teaching people to participate in their own survival in times between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.

“Some of the stuff they are talking about is what to do if there is an aggressor, or an active shooter situation, or any violent scene, and having to find themselves making a decision to stay safe,” Assistant Chief of Police Major Scott Crigler said. “So when they’re going over to the Alice Program, that teaches them to communicate that there is a threat or potential threat and alert everyone so that everyone can stay safe.”

Officials said that they hope the training will never have to be used, but that people should always be prepared.

