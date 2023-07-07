Contact Troubleshooters
Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

