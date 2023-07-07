Contact Troubleshooters
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier returns

Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is returning to Main Street
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is returning to Main Street(Fraizer)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a successful move in 2022, Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is back and returning to Main Street, according to a release.

“Once again we’ll host the event right here,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said. “We’re blocking off the area between Eighth and Ninth to throw a party right here on the 800 block of West Main Street.”

A “Buy Three, Get One Free” discount tickets package for general admission tickets is being offered from Thursday, July 6 through Monday, July 10, event organizers said.

Inspired by the dunk tank at last year’s Beer Fest, the 2023 Summer Beer Fest will have a “Fun Zone.” This will be an area with several games and activities like cornhole, axe throwing and more.

During the event, Frazier will give away concert tickets to attendees each half-hour, according to the release. One winner will receive two tickets to Bourbon & Beyond 2023 and another winner will receive two tickets to Louder Than Life 2023.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for general admission and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for VIP admission.

VIP tickets give early access, access to Frazier’s Gateway Garden and additional beers, indoor access to museum exhibitions and indoor bathrooms. Organizers said proceeds from the event will go to support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs.

For more information and to buy tickets, click or tap here.

