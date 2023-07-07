Teen suspect in shooting death may serve only months if convicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old young man faces little time if convicted.

WAVE News Troubleshooters met Yuliana Munoz and William Fuentes after they reached out in a desperate search for answers.

Their son, Christopher Fuentes, was shot on June 24th at a parking lot off Strawberry Lane. He held on for two days.

“That was my first child,” Muñoz said in Spanish. “He taught me how to be a mom. It’s very sad. This pain is too strong, no mother should ever get news like this.”

“I’m trying to be strong for the family,” his father added.

They described their son as kind, loving and shy. He had never gotten in trouble and lived with his grandparents, who he adored.

Fuentes held on for two days in the hospital while his family frantically searched for him. He died before they tracked him down. They said the hospital had no record of his name and did not consider they had a possible matching John Doe.

“The way my son died was cruel,” Muñoz said. “I am now asking for justice for my son.”

However, that justice is unclear even after the suspect turned herself in the day after the shooting. She is only 13 years old, police confirmed. She is charged is reckless homicide. Her co-defendant is a 15-year-old boy who is charged with possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

The family said they were told to prepare for the girl to serve as little as 6 to 8 months if convicted of her charge.

We began investigating, what happens when the person who pulled the trigger, is a kid.

State Laws barely mention those accused of violent felonies under 14.

Local legal expert Brian Butler frankly told us there’s a reason behind that.

“A 13-year-old, there’s not much they can do at all,” Butler said, speaking in general terms. “They are not waivable to adult court. Aside from this case, any case.”

And he’s right.

The case will stay in juvenile court, where the state may keep convicted teens in custody up until they turn 18. However, Butler was more practical about what really usually happens.

“Reality is, probably in most, worst-case scenario for the child is six to eight months in sort of camp,” he said.

That’s a hard thing to think about for these parents, who have little knowledge of the case also because state law provides a cloud of secrecy and protection for teen suspects, leaving them not only hurting but also in the dark.

That secrecy worries Christopher’s parents too because the public has no idea who may be in their child’s school, for example.

They presented other questions and concerns regarding their son’s death, like why they did not know their son, or a John Doe matching his description, was at the hospital while he was still alive for two days, even though they had called looking for him.

WAVE News is also working on finding out why the Juvenile Court’s Victims’ Advocate has not even called them yet.

