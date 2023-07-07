Teenager dead, another hospitalized after crash on Shepherdsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has died and another person is in the hospital after a crash on Shepherdsville Road Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of Ronwood Drive around 5:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Ellis said the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle driven by the teenager was traveling east on Ronwood Drive and did not stop at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle that was traveling south on Shepherdsville Road.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they took the teenager and the other driver to UofL Hospital. On Friday, Ellis said the teenager died from her injuries at the hospital. The other driver is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.