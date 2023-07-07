Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Labor talks between UPS and the union representing its workers, the Teamsters, broke down on Wednesday with both sides saying the other walked away from the negotiating table.

The contract expires at the end of the month and if no deal is reached, workers are poised to strike, which could threaten the nation’s supply chain and the economy.

97 percent of the Teamsters UPS union workers voted to authorize a strike on Aug. 1.

The negotiations are being held up after disagreements over higher pay and better working conditions.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said talks broke down after the two sides began discussing part-time wage rates and working conditions and UPS said “they had no more to give.”

“We were prepared to get a deal done,” said O’Brien. “And if we don’t get a deal done and we don’t have a contract July 31st at 12:01 a.m., then UPS chose to strike themselves and our members will be forced to withhold their labor.”

UPS said in a statement, “The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.”

The last time there was a UPS strike was in 1997. It lasted 15 days and the company lost millions.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck
Matthew Jackson purchased a winning lottery ticket in Louisville. Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Winning lottery tickets purchased in Louisville, southern Indiana
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Source: Indiana State Police
Nobody injured after small plane lands in southern Indiana field

Latest News

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say
Louisville Bats
Louisville Bats sign 7-year-old Norton Children’s ‘Super Kid’ to 1 day contract
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
JCPS hosts Fall coaches training