W. W. Cousins closes Dixie Highway location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - W. W. Cousins announced that they are permanently closing their restaurant located on Dixie Highway, according to a Facebook post.

“Although this is a tough pill to swallow, we have learned significantly from our mistakes, and will take that knowledge to better, and continue serving our guests,” the restaurant said.

However, the post also states that the original location on Dupont Road will remain open.

