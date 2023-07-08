Contact Troubleshooters
2 in hospital after being shot, getting into car accident

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of South Jackson and East Chestnut Streets just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

After officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the two people who were in the vehicle had been shot. They were trying to go to UofL Hospital before getting into an accident with another vehicle. Ellis said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Officers then learned that the two had been shot in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road. Ellis said they were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

