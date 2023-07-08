Contact Troubleshooters
2 teenagers in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 9:25 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenager who had been shot in her leg. Ellis said officers applied a tourniquet and gave her first aid until EMS could arrive.

As officers were helping her, they learned that a second person, who Ellis said is believed to be a teenager, had been shot in the foot near 12th Street and Fisk Court, which is just around the corner from the first scene.

Officers then gave him first aid and applied a tourniquet until EMS could arrive as well.

Ellis said both were taken to the Norton Children’s Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are working to find the relationship, if any, between the two.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

