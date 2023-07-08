20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Police released the identity of the 20-year-old that was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday.
Police were called to respond to the 6600 block of KY-146 around 12:37 a.m.
Investigators said Elijah Torres of Louisville was killed after he was struck by a 1999 Dodge Durango while walking on KY-146 between Bird Road and Michael Benjamin Circle.
Police were able to find the suspected car at a home about one mile away from where the incident happened.
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez of Crestwood was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render first aid or assistance, failure to report a traffic accident and manslaughter.
Gutierrez-Sanchez is currently being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.
He appeared in court on Monday and his bond has been set at $100,000.
