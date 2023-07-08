Contact Troubleshooters
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody

25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez(OCDC)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Police released the identity of the 20-year-old that was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

Police were called to respond to the 6600 block of KY-146 around 12:37 a.m.

Investigators said Elijah Torres of Louisville was killed after he was struck by a 1999 Dodge Durango while walking on KY-146 between Bird Road and Michael Benjamin Circle.

Police were able to find the suspected car at a home about one mile away from where the incident happened.

25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez of Crestwood was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render first aid or assistance, failure to report a traffic accident and manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Sanchez is currently being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.

He appeared in court on Monday and his bond has been set at $100,000.

