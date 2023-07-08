Bullitt County paramedic’s condition improves after ambulance crash involving semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in June, a 60-year-old Bullitt County paramedic was in the back of an ambulance tending to a patient.

The ambulance had its lights and sirens on and went through a red light when it was hit by a semi. The EMT was thrown from the ambulance and had multiple fractures, internal injuries and an injury to the head.

As of Friday, the EMT has started to move their head and eyes again. They are still in the ICU for now.

