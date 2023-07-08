Construction underway for expansion connecting west Louisville to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a vision nearly a decade in the making.

Phase IV of the Waterfront Park expansion will add 22 acres to the park between 10th and 14th streets in the Portland neighborhood. As part of the project, River Road will be extended west to Rowan Street, connecting the existing park to Phase IV and connecting downtown to west Louisville.

Park leaders completed the master plan back in 2014 and the park broke ground on the expansion last year after $10 million was allocated to the project in the state budget.

Offsite construction is already underway on an outdoor experience center for children, called Playworks at Waterfront Park, in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center. It’s just one of a few new amenities phase IV will bring with it.

“It’s a really unique, outdoor experiential learning area for children that incorporates play, but all the science center stem-based learning components as well, bringing it to Waterfront Park, putting it outdoors and making it free and open to the public,” Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said.

Bilitski said other amenities will include a restroom building and an event building. She said the expansion will make the park accessible to thousands living in adjacent neighborhoods.

”When this park opens, it will bring this amazing, beautiful waterfront within a 20-minute walk of over 10,000 residents,” Bilitski said.

WAVE News also spoke with residents who believe the expansion will help connect those living in west Louisville to the rest of the city.

”I’m from the west end, and we really didn’t have too much to do,” Shively resident Myron Carpenter said. “We got little parks we can go to but for people to have more access to this park, I agree with it.”

Carpenter said he’s glad more families will be able to enjoy the amenities the park has to offer.

”I think the expansion will give people without vehicles more access to the park,” Carpenter said. “I just hope that people respect the expansion and don’t bring violence or dirty up the park because it’s nice out here.”

The estimated cost of the expansion is $50 million. Waterfront Park will continue building the 22-acre expansion in phases as funds continue to be raised.

