Free back-to-school supply drives to be hosted as summer break winds down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of school will be here before you know it.

Louisville is hosting 13 school supply drives to help get students ready for classes.

Event organizers said the student must be present to receive supplies, quantities are limited and handed out on a first-come-first-served basis and all events are free and open to the public.

See the full schedule of supply drives below:

Saturday, July 15 - At the Theta Omega Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with cardiovascular screenings and free food

Thursday, July 20 - Bridges and Backpacks at the First Gethsemane Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with school immunizations

Saturday, July 22 - At Valley High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a drive-thru event

Saturday, July 22 - Kindergarten Ready Fest at Farnsley Middle School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Kindergarten students only

Saturday, July 29 - At Olmsted Academy North from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - At Westport Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - At Hikes Point Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 - At St. Stephen Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with health screenings, games and food

Saturday, August 5 - At the Lighthouse Academy at Newburg from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free school and sports physicals

Saturday, August 5 - At Thomas Jefferson Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 - At the First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with free haircuts, games and food

Sunday, August 6 - New Birth Church at Cane Run Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free haircuts and dental exams

Sunday, August 6 - At Meyzeek Middle School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with games, food and music

