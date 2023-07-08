Contact Troubleshooters
Grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run arrested

Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the hit-and-run death of her two-year-old granddaughter on June 16, 2023.(Source: Jeffersonville, Ind. Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The grandmother accused of her grandchild’s death in a hit-and-run was arrested on Friday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

On Friday, June 16, officers from the Jeffersonville Police Department were investigating a hit-and-run involving a toddler at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way. Officials said it happened around 11 a.m.

The toddler, later identified as one-year-old Eleanor Campbell, was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigations from detectives on both sides of the river led them to the 200 block of Glendora Avenue, where they found 51-year-old Lisa Tesch and 34-year-old Joshua David. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that both were arrested on Friday, July 7 and are in custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants.

Ellis said this is still an ongoing investigation. More details will be added as they become available.

