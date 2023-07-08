Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Short Street around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Ellis said officers gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive. The man was then taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned the shooting actually took place in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

