Person dead after hit-and-run in Crestwood

25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez(OCDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Police responded to a report of a deadly hit-and-run in the 6600 block of KY-146 around 12:37 a.m., according to a release.

With evidence, photos and license plate date, investigators were able to find the vehicle, a red 1999 Dodge Durango, at a home about one mile away from where the hit-and-run took place, officials said.

25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez of Crestwood was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render first aid or assistance, failure to report a traffic accident and manslaughter second-degree.

Gutierrez-Sanchez is currently being held at the Oldham County Detention Center, according to the release.

