Shelbyville woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelbyville woman has been arrested and is accused of attempting to murder her partner, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a fight involving a vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Beamtree Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to the citation.

Throughout the investigation, officers learned that the two who were involved were dating. During interviews, officers learned that the two were having an argument that led to 19-year-old Cristina Evola hitting her partner with a vehicle, officials said.

In a surveillance video just before the incident, Evola was seen driving fast toward her partner, who was walking away from where Evola lived. After being, the victim appeared to be injured and ran away from the scene, according to the citation.

Evola was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July, 13 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.