1 dead in Covington officer-involved shooting

The officer involved found a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle, the officer discharged his duty weapon, according to Covington Police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Jason Maxwell and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A male suspect in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Covington has died, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police say they were called to Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street around noon.

The officer involved found a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle the officer discharged his duty weapon, according to Covington Police.

The suspect was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, Captain Matthew Winship of Covington Police said.

KSP troopers said the officer was treated for minor injuries, “mainly scrapes.”

This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by KSP.

