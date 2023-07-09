FORECAST: Marvelous weather arrives Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Monday will be a beautiful day with below-normal temperatures and sunshine

Hot temperatures make a fast return, with highs near 90° Tuesday

End-of-week active pattern could lead to multiple rounds of showers and storms into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies continue to gradually clear tonight as cloud cover exits to our southeast.

Temperatures will be cooler, with many spots falling into the upper 50s and low 60s for lows.

Monday will be a beautiful day, and is the pick of the week! Humidity will be low and temperatures will only climb into the mid-80s at best.

Add in mostly sunny skies to the mix and the forecast couldn’t be better for mid-July! Clear and calm weather continues Monday night.

Morning lows will be on the cool side, falling into the low to mid-60s by dawn Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way Tuesday as the heat begins to crank back up. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Stay cool!

