‘I hate to get this call’: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man believed to be in his 20s was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Louisville police said the shooting happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue around 9:20 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

“I hate to get this call at any time,” LMPD Major Russell Miller said. “I mean, any time we get a person that’s been shot or killed in any way shape, or form, it’s not a good call for the community, it’s not a good call for the police department. But we have to come out and do our job and we have to try to solve these cases and find witnesses, find evidence, and bring justice to these cases.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

“The investigation is not limited,” Miller said. “It’s everywhere that they think that they may be able to get any evidence or witnesses.”

There are no suspects at this time.

Police said there has been some violence known to happen in the area in the past, but nothing recently like Sunday’s homicide.

“We haven’t had anything recently that has come up for us to be down here, you know, to be having this conversation about a homicide,” Miller said. “But the area has had issues in the past over here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

