Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another has been arrested after a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on the entrance ramp from Preston Highway to the Gene Snyder around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car that had two people in it, Ellis said.

Throughout the preliminary investigation and getting statements from witnesses, officials learned that the car had entered the ramp while driving fast, according to the release. The driver then lost control and hit a concrete wall, which caused the car to go into the air and throw out the passenger.

Ellis said both were transported to UofL Hospital. The passenger was in critical condition and later died at the hospital due to their injuries. The driver is expected to survive.

The driver, 27-year-old Jesse Brown, was arrested and charged with murder, DUI and reckless driving.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

