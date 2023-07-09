Man dead after shooting near 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting near the intersection of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection around 9:20 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

